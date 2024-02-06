It's time for national soul-searching

After the attacks on our nation on Sept. 11, 2001, President George W. Bush took to the airways to address the American people.

Speaking to a nation in shock, he cast what had occurred in the framework of good and evil.

"Today, our nation saw evil," the president said.

And he offered up solace in Psalm 23, "Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil for you are with me."

Several days later, a number of evangelical pastors, including Pat Robertson and Jerry Falwell Sr., picked up on the theme of good and evil, reward and punishment, and suggested we must look inside of our nation as well as outside. We must check ourselves.

Pat Robertson issued a news release, as was reported in The New York Times, saying, "In a country rampant with materialism, internet pornography and lack of prayer, 'God Almighty is lifting his protection from us.'"

These pastors got major pushback in the country for suggesting that this horrible occasion provided good reason for self-examination, and Bush, himself a born-again Christian, disavowed the pastors.

The White House issued a statement saying: "The president believes that terrorists are responsible for these acts. ... He does not share those views, and believes that those remarks are inappropriate."

Of course, no pastor questioned who actually committed the acts of terror. They suggested that, along with the actions we take against the terrorists, we must also check our own moral state of affairs to try to understand why such a horrible act of violence could have been successfully carried out on our own soil.

We might recall that the pilots who flew those planes, transforming commercial airliners into lethal weapons, trained in our country.