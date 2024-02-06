It's the mandates, stupid

It's not masks that those rebel Canadian truckers are against.

It's not the COVID vaccines or boosters one, two and three, either.

The truckers (who reportedly are 90% vaxxed) and millions of like-minded citizens in the democracies of North America and Europe who are blocking highways and marching in the streets are protesting mandates.

They've finally risen up in anger after two years of being forced by their governments and flip-flopping public health bureaucrats to wear masks indoors and outdoors, even when it made no scientific, medical or common sense.

Blue State politicians and their liberal media glee club can't — or won't — get it through their thick, authoritarian, partisan skulls that being against mandates is different from being against masks or vaccines.

The Democrats have spent the last year bashing and shaming anyone opposed to mask or vaccine mandates, vilifying them as insurrectionists, terrorists and anti-vaxxers.

Even worse, they've accused them of all being Trump voters.

But the rebellious truckers in Ottawa and the angry parents who disrupted the traditional morgue-like atmosphere of school board meetings in Virginia are not insurrectionists.

They're freedom fighters.

Many of them are the same "essential workers" who stayed on their jobs through the first year of the pandemic and kept our government-crippled economy from completely going down the drain.

The truckers, cops, health workers and a lot of other sensible vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans from flyover country who are protesting don't belong to the laptop class.

They haven't been able to work from home in their PJs for two years. In millions of cases, they weren't able to work at all.

It's no wonder the frustration and anger of workers over forced vaccinations has boiled over into the streets.