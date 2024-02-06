It's the inflation, stupid

Joe Biden is engaged in the most extensive test of whether an American president can survive elevated levels of inflation since Jimmy Carter, and it's not going well.

The latest NBC News poll has Biden at a dismal 40% approval rating that, if it doesn't change, will end the careers of Democrats up and down the ballot in November's midterm elections.

According to the poll, only a third of people approve of Biden's handling of the economy, a low that most presidents have needed a recession to hit. This number has sunk steadily -- along with Biden's overall standing -- from 52% in April of last year.

Inflation, which increased 7.9% from February 2021 to February 2022, is top of mind for voters. In the survey, 35% of people said cost of living is the first or second most important issue to the country. Climate change, in contrast, is at 17% and the pandemic at 8. Given the choice, 68% would rather see Biden make reducing inflation and improving the economy his top priority, not the war in Ukraine.

Elevated inflation represents a trifecta of doom for incumbent presidents.

Does it impact the lives of people in a discernible way that they will notice no matter what the president says or the media covers? Yes.

Does it cut the pay of workers unless there are steep increases in wages? Yes.

Does it make the president seem powerless to control events? Yes.