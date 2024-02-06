It's OK to gush with gratitude; so let the love flow

I bought blank notecards and cute stickers for sealing them. My first few thank-you cards after Christi's were harder to write than I anticipated. They felt forced. I typed a script first and then copied it onto a notecard and sent it out the door. Professional and to the point. Nothing too over-the-top. My gratitude was genuine, but I hadn't fully let down my guard to let the love flow.

The more thank-you cards I wrote the easier it became, and I noticed a shift. Something was happening internally. I stopped using a script and I started just writing in real-time. It shifted from a practice to sending something truly heartfelt. I could feel the gratitude radiating from me as I wrote. A big smile would form on my face, and sometimes I would well up with tears. My gratitude was deep and real, and though I had felt gratitude before, writing it out by hand for my intended recipient helped me feel it in full.

Gratitude is sometimes mistaken for complacency or something that takes place in a state of ignorant bliss. But what my thank-you notes have taught me is that it is quite the opposite. Gratitude is observant. Gratitude requires an acknowledgment of the effort, courtesy or kindness offered with me in mind. It helps me take notice of the work being done and the spaces that lack where perhaps I can fill a need.

Once I put in the effort to recognize where kindness exists, I can help it expand. First, by saying "thank you," and second, by adding to the good work. Paying it forward. Well-wishes and gratitude tend to be better-tolerated during the holiday season, so I hope you'll take the opportunity to express them, and by all means -- gush.