It's not March Madness, it's gender craziness

We know the whole world has gone crazy.

Nowhere has it become more insane than what's been going on in women's collegiate and high school sports.

Biological males have been allowed to compete against girls and women in swimming, softball and even weightlifting, which, to people who are not woked out of their minds, is patently unfair to girl and women athletes.

The poster child for how crazy women's sports have become is Lia Thomas.

Born William Thomas, he identified as a woman in his senior year at Penn, won many women's collegiate swimming events and became the 2022 NCAA champ in the women's 500 meter freestyle.

He has been praised by all the usual woke and liberal places for her "courage."

The liberal media have not complained about the obvious and inherent unfairness of bigger, stronger men being allowed to play against smaller women.

It's also not a problem women's locker rooms are being invaded by naked biological men.

Few famous feminists, established women sports stars or women in power in Washington who stress equality for women have spoken out in defense of the young female athletes whose dreams are being unfairly dashed by transgender women after years of training and sacrifice.

One brave exception is former NCAA All-American swimmer Riley Gaines, who tied the 6-foot-1 Thomas in the 200 meters in the NCAA championships last year.

Gaines spoke truth to those cowards in power who've sacrificed the basic principle of sports — fair competition — to a destructive and insane political ideology that ruins sports and harms and disrespects women.

"Lia Thomas is not a brave, courageous woman who EARNED a national title," Gaines tweeted. "He is an arrogant, cheat who STOLE a national title from a hardworking, deserving woman. The @ncaa is responsible."

Incredibly, in 1978, my father foresaw all this gender madness in sports.

In one of the hundreds of weekly radio commentaries he delivered in the late '70s, he predicted that a federal court ruling that said it was unconstitutional for male sports and female sports to be kept separate was going to cause problems.

Girls had a right to play against boys, the shortsighted and no doubt un-athletic judge said, even in contact sports like football.