It's not easy to predict U.S. politics in a post-Roe world

More broadly, the voters most passionately invested in maintaining maximal abortion rights are already among the Democrats' most reliable voters. For a real electoral backlash to work, Democrats need to pull in new voters who might otherwise not vote for them. A CNN poll conducted after the leaked draft ruling showed the GOP advantage on the generic ballot increased 6 points over the most recent one before the leak. That's not dispositive, but it hardly points to an instant tsunami in favor of politicians supportive of abortion rights.

While the actual overturning of Roe alone may not yield the backlash Democrats hope for, it's far more plausible that Republicans, liberated from Roe, will do something to spark one against their party.

For instance, a Republican effort to impose a federal ban on abortions after, say, six weeks seems inevitable (and quite hypocritical for many who spent years insisting that abortion should be a state issue). A federal ban would almost certainly fail -- the last GOP-controlled Congress didn't have the votes for a 20-week limit in 2018 or 2020 and that was when the Republicans knew it was a "free" symbolic effort without any chance of passage.

Various red states are poised to impose bans or near bans on abortion just as other blue states are likely to codify unfettered access to abortion. If you live in a state such as California, New York or Oregon, the leaked draft ruling would not restrict abortion access at all.

The reason political predictions are so hard is that neither party's official position reflects where most voters are. Only 23% of Americans believe abortion should be legal under any circumstances while only 21% think it should be illegal under all circumstances. Everyone else is somewhere in the middle, largely favoring first trimester abortions and more restrictions after that. Bill Clinton's formulation of "safe, legal and rare" captures where most Americans are -- and always have been.

As a practical matter, the maximalists on both sides represent the respective bases of the parties. The question now is, how long will that last? If the court sends abortion back to the political arena, absolutism will no longer be an easy safe harbor for politicians, particularly ones with national ambitions. A lot of Democrats who favor abortion rights and Republicans who oppose abortion are almost certainly more moderate than the hard party line they've adopted out of expedience.

It will take a long time to unwind the polarization caused by Roe and the result will not please the most committed on either side. The next few years will probably be chaotic or worse, as the parties figure out how to keep their bases happy in a post-Roe world where politicians will be held to account for their positions on abortion. The only way out is through.