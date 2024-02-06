It’s not about you, Marjorie Taylor Greene

What a good week it should have been for Republicans.

Dozens of campuses from UCLA to Columbia University were being wracked by pro-Palestinian protestors who set up “Gaza Solidarity” encampments, spewed antisemitic hate speech, took over buildings and intimidated Jewish students.

The protestors demanded their schools condemn Israel’s invasion of Gaza, come out in support of Palestinians or divest themselves of any Israeli investments.

The riots were so heavily covered by the national media and criticized by conservatives that some spineless “progressive” university presidents were finally shamed into calling in the cops to clear the campgrounds and restore order.

The campus riots of the last two weeks should have been a sweet political bonus for Republicans.

They should have been another issue to hang around the necks of Democrats, a party that will never criticize any part of their base no matter how criminally or idiotic they behave or hatefully they chant.

But instead of pounding President Joe Biden, Sen. Chuck Schumer and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in the media for their cowardly silence over the pro-Palestinian riots, what did the Republican Party do to get into the headlines?

Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she was going to go through with her attempt to oust Mike Johnson as speaker of the House this week.

A narcissist who always wants the media spotlight on her, Rep. MTG is the leader of the GOP’s right-wing fringe. She and her ilk think now is a great time to try to get rid of Johnson.

But it isn’t the right time, and she’s apparently too much of a narcissist to know better.

What all Republicans should be doing right now is ripping into the Blue State governors for their failure to immediately address and end the college riots.

They all should be blasting Biden for waiting until Thursday to wake up and tell the American people what he should have been saying a week ago — violent protest is wrong.