It's not 2003 again

On Ukraine, the neo-isolationists of the right are fighting the last war.

They warn of a return to the belligerent mood that led to the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003 -- never mind that they are warning the wrong country.

If the U.S. launched a large-scale military intervention 20 years ago without adequately calculating the risks or understanding the political and culture contours of the country it would occupy, it is the Russians, not the Ukrainians, the Europeans or us, who are now replicating that mistake.

Giving the Ukrainians Javelin missiles to fire at armored columns encircling their cities is a far cry from taking over a large Middle Eastern country with no clear exit plan.

The idea that the U.S. national mood is disturbingly akin to that of 2003 leaves out something extremely important -- Sept. 11.

We wouldn't have invaded Afghanistan or Iraq if it hadn't been for the shock of one of the most brazen and destructive attacks on the homeland in American history. It's not possible for any overseas event playing out on our TV screens to equal the rawness and emotional power of the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Still, the neo-isolationists, who call themselves realists or "restrainers," want to believe that we are on the verge of a dangerous escalation in Ukraine. While there have been prominent voices who have called for a no-fly zone that would constitute such an escalation, President Joe Biden has been resolutely against it and the balance of opinion on left and right is opposed as well. Absent a truly game-changing event on the ground in Ukraine, it is simply not a viable option.