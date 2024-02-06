It's #Mr. President now, like it or not

By the time some of you read this we will have a new president. Leading up to today the talking heads and print pundits have made much of the new president's low approval ratings. They claim they are the lowest for any president upon being sworn into office.

I didn't vote for our new president. But let me be clear about this: Donald Trump won the only approval rating required by the U.S. Constitution. He won the election.

I didn't vote for our new president for lots of reasons. At the same time, neither did I want anyone named Clinton to be the next president. What a deal.

But here it is, January 20.

Inauguration Day.

The date that is, or ought to be, the envy of the world.

This is the day when the United States transitions from one president to another in a civil process that takes place amid an appropriate amount of hoopla, ceremony and dancing.

Think about that. Other than the installation of a Missouri governor, what other government transition is marked every four years by dancing?

Yes, I know dancing is interwoven into official celebrations of various cultures around the world. But where else do we see such an elaborate display that amounts to a debutante ball for a commander-in-chief of the most powerful nation anywhere on earth?

Dancing is so much better than tanks lined up outside the Capitol, don't you think?

OK. I know some of you believe the last eight years have reduced America to a sort of second-rate national joke on the world stage. I, on the other hand, choose to think eight years of economic recovery, job growth, health care for 20-million-plus formerly uninsured Americans, diplomacy without the use of U.S. troops and so much more amount to a win-win-win-win for our great country.

Many of you who don't like so many things that make Donald Trump who he is -- his temper, his mouth, his tweets -- need to remember how he got to the White House. All along he pledged that he would be a different kind of president, and that his presidency would be unlike any other.