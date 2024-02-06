It's always Trump's fault, right?

It's a good thing Donald Trump doesn't own one of the Super Bowl teams.

If he did, people would already be rioting in the streets of Las Vegas, demanding that the NFL call off next weekend's big game.

The liberal media would be cheering on the rioters, as usual.

CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, the Washington Post -- they and their fellow Trump Haters in the media would be calling for the game not to be televised or at least moved to Moscow.

The Kansas City Trumpers? No way.

In 2024 America, Donald Trump would never be allowed to get his hands or name on an NFL franchise.

Democrats in Congress, the FBI, the United Nations, an assistant district attorney in Buffalo, Taylor Swift -- somebody in power would make sure of that.

But believe it or not, Trump is not just the madman from New York who his political enemies say tried to destroy democracy in America and has plans to install himself as a dictator this fall.

According to leftist Democrats and the liberal media, Trump is to blame for everything that's gone wrong in the world since he left office in January of 2021.

Apparently, it was Trump's fault we screwed up the war on COVID.

Apparently, it was Trump's fault we totally botched our withdrawal from Afghanistan.

And apparently, it was Trump's fault our economy was wrecked by high inflation, our election results became untrustworthy and our greatest cities have become centers of lawlessness and disorder.

None of that was the fault of Joe Biden, right?

Biden and the progressive Democrats have had nothing to do with any of our other current problems at home and in the Middle East or the national news media would have told us about it, right?

Wrong.