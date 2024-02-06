It’s all about Nov. 5, America

What’s happening on CNN and MSNBC is disgusting, but not surprising.
Some of their so-called pundits and reporters have been downright giddy while watching Donald Trump on trial in New York City.
They think that the New York DA’s office is doing God’s work, not Joe Biden’s.
They love watching lying lowlifes like porn star Stormy Daniels and Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen testifying against the ex-president.
It doesn’t matter to losers like Joe & Mika and Jen Psaki that the Democrats are using the Justice Department as a weapon to interfere with Trump’s ability to raise money and campaign.
They think it’s funny to joke about what prison Trump would look good in — Ryker’s Island or one in Cuba, maybe?
In their holy war to prevent Trump from returning to the White House, the unethical partisans in the liberal media believe no political trick is dirty enough or no blow is low enough.
As we’ve seen, any means is fair and justified when it comes to defeating Trump and making him pay for Jan. 6, 2021.
For Democrats and the liberal media, Jan. 6 is the day that lives in their deranged heads forever.
It’s the day they truly believe American democracy came just a few MAGA hats away from being wiped out and replaced by a Trump dictatorship.
I don’t care anymore about Jan. 6.
It was more than three years ago. It was a bad thing, a dumb thing, a riot that could have been prevented. But it wasn’t an armed “insurrection” — and it’s over.
The Republic still stands — and the greatest threat to its health today is four more years of Joe Biden.
His trillion-dollar spending sprees and his inflationary monetary policy are eroding our purchasing power. His open-door immigration policies are suicidal. His two proxy wars overseas are dangerous to us and the rest of the world.
At home, people are not feeling safe on the streets. Illegal immigrants and the homeless live on our sidewalks and crowd our hotels. Pro-Palestine protests and riots are disrupting college campuses.
I’m much more worried about a rerun of 2020’s “Summer of Love” deadly riots this summer than another Jan. 6 or an imaginary Trump dictatorship.
Donald Trump, like it or not, hate him or not, is the only person who can save America from Bidenism and it’s time all Republicans get behind him.
Nikki Haley and Chris Christie, who still aren’t endorsing Trump, might believe he’s destroying the Republican Party.
But Biden is destroying the United States. Not to mention Ukraine, Israel and God knows how many other countries we don’t know about yet.
Do I wish there was somebody else out there who might win the GOP nomination? Maybe.
We all know Trump is not perfect. We know what he is by now — a brash, boorish New York City businessman and disruptive politician whose personal morals are as loose as his tongue.
But we also know what he’ll do as president because he’s already shown us.
For four years he did three important things Biden and his crew could not do — he kept us out of foreign wars, didn’t wreck the economy and didn’t allow a mass invasion of illegals from around the world.
Sorry Haley and Christie, I’m going all the way with Trump in 2024. We’ll be able to rebuild the Republican Party he’s remade in his image. But if he loses, I don’t know if we’ll be able to rebuild the United States of America.
It looks now like Biden and Trump will have two one-on-one debates on CNN, one in June and one in September.
They might never happen, but if they do, they’ll be just another media sideshow.
The only thing that can stop the political madness that’s wrecking our country will be the elections of Nov. 5. I pray to God a majority of voters understand that.
Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.