It’s all about Nov. 5, America

What’s happening on CNN and MSNBC is disgusting, but not surprising.

Some of their so-called pundits and reporters have been downright giddy while watching Donald Trump on trial in New York City.

They think that the New York DA’s office is doing God’s work, not Joe Biden’s.

They love watching lying lowlifes like porn star Stormy Daniels and Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen testifying against the ex-president.

It doesn’t matter to losers like Joe & Mika and Jen Psaki that the Democrats are using the Justice Department as a weapon to interfere with Trump’s ability to raise money and campaign.

They think it’s funny to joke about what prison Trump would look good in — Ryker’s Island or one in Cuba, maybe?

In their holy war to prevent Trump from returning to the White House, the unethical partisans in the liberal media believe no political trick is dirty enough or no blow is low enough.

As we’ve seen, any means is fair and justified when it comes to defeating Trump and making him pay for Jan. 6, 2021.

For Democrats and the liberal media, Jan. 6 is the day that lives in their deranged heads forever.

It’s the day they truly believe American democracy came just a few MAGA hats away from being wiped out and replaced by a Trump dictatorship.

I don’t care anymore about Jan. 6.

It was more than three years ago. It was a bad thing, a dumb thing, a riot that could have been prevented. But it wasn’t an armed “insurrection” — and it’s over.

The Republic still stands — and the greatest threat to its health today is four more years of Joe Biden.

His trillion-dollar spending sprees and his inflationary monetary policy are eroding our purchasing power. His open-door immigration policies are suicidal. His two proxy wars overseas are dangerous to us and the rest of the world.