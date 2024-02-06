It was a bad year for authoritarianism

As 2022 draws to a close, it's worth celebrating that this hasn't been a good year for authoritarianism.

This might seem Pollyannish. After all, just last month, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance issued a report concluding that democracy is in decline while authoritarianism is deepening. Freedom House cataloged "The Global Expansion of Authoritarian Rule" back in February. "The global order is nearing a tipping point," the nonprofit declared, "and if democracy's defenders do not work together to help guarantee freedom for all people, the authoritarian model will prevail." A Pew study of global attitudes concluded in May: "As democratic nations have wrestled with economic, social and geopolitical upheaval in recent years, the future of liberal democracy has come into question."

I don't dispute any of that, with one caveat: The future of liberal democracy is pretty much always an open question, because liberal democracy is always under threat from the authoritarian temptation. Authoritarianism comes naturally to humans, while liberalism has to be taught -- and fought for. Whenever liberal democratic capitalism seems to stumble -- which is often -- authoritarianism suddenly seems like a viable alternative (I wrote a whole book about this).

Sadly, authoritarianism can sound appealing in the abstract, but people tend not to like it when they actually experience it. And while it often works very well for the authoritarians themselves -- Vladimir Putin may, in fact, be the world's richest man -- it fails for the average citizen.

People need to see the failures. As Edmund Burke said, "Example is the school of mankind, and they will learn at no other."

But it isn't failure per se that undermines authoritarianism. Every system is flawed, every government makes mistakes. It is the inability to admit and remedy mistakes that is authoritarianism's Achilles' heel.

Over the weekend, the New York Times published an article on how Putin badly blundered in his attempt to conquer Ukraine in a matter of days.

Perhaps the biggest lesson is that in a system lacking a free press, democratic oversight and any incentive to point out problems, the war planners became blind to even the most obvious problems. Instead of the "walk in a park" Putin had been assured, the Russian military revealed itself to be shot through with corruption and ineptitude -- because the dumbest thing you can do in Putin's Russia is tell him something he doesn't want to hear.