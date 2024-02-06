It makes no sense to sell our land to China

In 2013, a Republican-controlled legislature and then-Sen. Mike Kehoe approved legislation allowing foreign-owned companies to buy Missouri agricultural land and opened the door to huge investments from Chinese-controlled conglomerates. This trend has accelerated throughout the country with Chinese companies partnering with U.S. corporations to gain even more strategic advantage within our own borders.

Make no mistake: China is our No. 1 global economic competitor and our biggest national security threat -- and yes, that means military threat. The Chinese spy balloon that flew over Missouri, collecting data on our military installations and shot down off the Atlantic coast earlier this year, underscores the economic and military risk it presents.

Using the war in Ukraine as justification, China has aligned with Russia in what appears to be a pact to check the United States' influence around the world. Congressional leaders' public displays of support for Taiwan have further agitated the communist nation and led to symbolic military provocations. Never before have we confronted a united Russia and China in global economic and military affairs.

China's Belt and Road Initiative, an effort to enslave developing countries in Africa and Latin America with infrastructure debt, allows China to secure long-term energy and natural resource contracts from debt-saddled nations, to the detriment of the western democracies. While China ignores the global climate change religion, western nations are unilaterally disarming themselves at the alter of climate change -- while China laughs.

With this backdrop, one has to wonder why it makes sense for our elected leaders to open the door to these Chinese-owned companies, and then roll out the red carpet? This is why I worked with Rep. Mike Haffner (R-Pleasant Hill) to draft House Bill 903, which would expressly ban China, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela and Russia, or their state-controlled entities from buying any land in Missouri. Additionally, the bill would cut in half the amount of agricultural land that could be purchased by allied foreign companies and create a mechanism to ban additional countries as needed.