It makes no sense to abandon Ukraine

Millions for defense, but not one cent for Ukraine.

That's the rallying cry of opponents of a new $60 billion tranche of aid for Ukraine led by Ohio's Republican senator, J.D. Vance.

Vance deserves credit for taking his perspective directly into the belly of the beast at the Munich Security Conference, where he rowed against the tide by advocating for abandoning the embattled Western ally.

Vance's views are cogent and in no way pro-Putin. Still, they aren't persuasive.

He's right that there will, at some point, be a deal in Ukraine, and right that the Europeans should be spending more on their defense. Otherwise, what he portrays as realism about the course of the conflict is naive and unrealistic.

Vance says the problem "is that there's no clear end point" in Ukraine war. True. Most wars don't come with clear end points attached. Churchill warned against believing that war can be easily controlled or predicted, or as he put it, "that anyone who embarks on the strange voyage can measure the tides and hurricanes he will encounter."

It's also not unusual that wars become slugfests of attrition, which Ukraine is now.

But there are two general end points that are possible to imagine: 1) The Ukrainians continue to hold off the Russians such that Moscow is eventually exhausted and becomes willing to cut some sort of deal, or 2) the Russians sweep to victory.

Starving Ukraine of ammunition is certainly one way to bring the war to an end, just not on terms favorable to Ukraine, the West or our interests.