Is Trump's grip on the GOP weakening?

Republican politicians can be forgiven for thinking that the GOP is Trump's world and they only live in it at his sufferance.

He not only survived Jan. 6 and his second impeachment -- he has thrived since.

Trump's rallies are still remarkably well-attended, he is making progress in his project of killing the careers of Republicans who supported his impeachment, and big majorities of Republicans tell pollsters they want Trump to run for president again.

And yet, there are reasons to believe Trump's dominance is exaggerated and that it is slowly degrading, such that by the time the 2024 Republican primaries roll around, he'll be challengeable and beatable if he runs.

It's not unusual for a former president to own his party until someone comes and takes it from him -- Bill Clinton prior to Barack Obama, for example.

What's different is that parties typically aren't kind to one-term presidents who lost their reelection bids, and generally former presidents aren't so bent on exercising control over their parties once they vacate the White House.

Part of the reason Trump has clung to his fanciful stolen-election narrative is to avoid the stench of defeat of Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush. On top of this, Trump has an intact political operation that is paying a lot of attention to his potential endorsements and how they will or won't enhance his own power.

This obviously makes Trump an important player, and maybe more. But there are indications of an undertow and factors that might increase it in the years ahead.