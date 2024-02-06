Is Trump losing control of the GOP? Don't bet on it

Donald Trump has had a very bad summer. This has given some people hope that the end of the Trumpian captivity of the Republican Party is within sight. I wish I could share their optimism.

It's certainly true that his post-presidency isn't going great.

Because he didn't want to get on the wrong side of the worst elements of his base, he refused to defend the COVID-19 vaccines he once trumpeted as a signature accomplishment of his administration. He's determined to make his bogus stolen election fable a political litmus test, rendering himself a human wedge issue within the GOP, dividing the party, alienating some Republican voters and mobilizing Democrats.

Denied access to social media and too incompetent to create alternatives, he issues email statements that read like a cross between his old tweets, a "Downfall" meme video and a grammatically challenged papal pronunciamento, but they barely move the needle in the media or on Capitol Hill.

His road show with Bill O'Reilly has struggled to sell tickets. He endorsed a candidate in a Texas congressional runoff election and that candidate lost handily to another Republican. He's railed against the bipartisan infrastructure deal wending its way to passage, and Republicans who support it have largely shrugged.

His aides tell the media he's against the infrastructure deal for very serious macroeconomic reasons -- inflation, a misguided legislative framework and so on -- but his emailed quasi-tweets sound like it's just sour grapes about four years of "infrastructure weeks," which became a punchline. It's been like that. Private Trump can be cunning, while public Trump shows nothing but resentment.

It's clear that his role in daily GOP politics has diminished. How could it not? He isn't president anymore (QAnon claims notwithstanding). But on the other hand, he remains remarkably popular with many Republicans, and he's a fundraising juggernaut (sluicing some of the money through his properties). If he announced his candidacy for 2024 tomorrow, it's hard to imagine he wouldn't be the clear front-runner.

Like everyone else, I have no idea if Trump is actually going away. But what vexes me about the "whither Trump" debate is that it overlooks the scope of the damage he has wrought.