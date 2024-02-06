Is Trump likely unstoppable?

So, Ron DeSantis gets it after all.

"A movement can't be about the personality of one individual," DeSantis told the Florida Standard. "If all we are is listless vessels that's just supposed to follow, you know, whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that's not going to be a durable movement."

He prefaced his "listless vessel" line, by noting that the case for Trump has been "totally detached from any type of substance." Conservatism and the Republican Party have got to be about the question, "What are you trying to achieve on behalf of the American people? And that's got to be based in principle."

It's a bit frustrating that DeSantis is only saying this now, as some of us have been saying this for the better part of a decade. Years of listlessness have created an environment where Republican voters now say they think Trump tells the truth more than religious leaders or their own families. I'm not convinced they actually believe this, but the response certainly speaks to the dysfunction on the right.

Even more annoying: DeSantis is himself a recovering listless vessel. His most famous ad in his 2018 bid for governor showed him reading bedtime stories to his baby about Donald Trump and teaching his daughter to read with Trump's "Make America Great Again" yard signs.

The Trump world's response to DeSantis' "listless vessel" line -- which was clearly not intended as an insult, given that he referred to "we" -- was not only predictably whiny, it largely proved his point. All weekend, with ample boosting from Fox News, Trump surrogates tried to spin the comments as a replay of Hillary Clinton's "deplorables" moment. The spokesperson for the aptly named MAGA Inc. declared, "DeSantis must immediately apologize for his disgraceful insult."

Given that DeSantis' campaign motto is "Never Back Down" one would hope he won't give in to Trump's patented crybullying.

But that's not assured. A debate prep memo from a super PAC supporting DeSantis was made public last week (super PACs can't directly coordinate with campaigns, so this was apparently seen as a clever work-around).