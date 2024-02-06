Is Donald Trump boring now?

Donald Trump implicitly endorsed a half-baked conspiracy theory for why his candidates lost in the Georgia Republican primaries, and it created barely a ripple in the political world.

The man who shocked and outraged his way through four transfixing years as president of the United States has become a known commodity, indeed predictable and even monotonous.

It's a blessing and a curse for formerly cutting-edge musicians to see their once radically counter-cultural material show up in TV ads for cars. There's no danger that Trump will ever be similarly laundered into the mainstream. But he can become boring, which will put at risk one of the pillars of his appeal as the most wildly entertaining, mad-cap national political figure of our lifetimes.

Now, I say this as someone who thought Trump's act might begin to wear thin some time in 2015. I was wrong then, and I may well be wrong again. At the very least, though, Trump can't benefit from the shock of the new a second time, or a third time, depending on how you're counting.

The rallies, once an innovation and still his campaign signature, long ago fell into a groove of familiarity — the stilted reading of scripted remarks off the teleprompter, interrupted by spontaneous riffs and ridicule of his enemies.

Perhaps, by now, the terms of abuse have become such timeless classics that fans would be disappointed not to experience them live, a little like going to a Beach Boys concert anytime over the last half-century and not hearing "California Girls."

Yet you could have heard the same lines at any Trump rally at any place on any occasion over the last several years. The media is still "Fake News." MSNBC is still "MSDNC." Adam Schiff is still "shifty" and Chuck Todd still "sleepy."

And, as you might have heard, Chris Wallace always wanted to be like his father Mike of "60 Minutes" fame, but sadly didn't have the talent.