Is 'banned on Facebook' the new 'banned in Boston'?

"Banned in Boston" is a phrase that probably doesn't resonate with many people today. But there was a time when "Footloose" might as well have been set in Beantown.

Founded by Puritans in the 1630s, Boston held onto its Puritan zeal -- if not necessarily the Puritan faith -- for centuries. From 1659 to 1681, Christmas was outlawed there. Long after the American Revolution, which started there, Boston famously banned books, plays, songs. In 1882 Walt Whitman's "Leaves of Grass" was banned. In the late 1920s and early 1930s, Earnest Hemingway's "The Sun Also Rises" and a serialized version of his "A Farewell To Arms" were prohibited. The Everly Brothers' song "Wake Up Little Susie" hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts but was nonetheless barred from Boston radio in the 1950s. William S. Burroughs' "Naked Lunch" was briefly banned in Boston (and Los Angeles) in 1962 until courts overturned the decision a few years later.

I shouldn't single out Boston, given that censorship in America has a long and storied history. From John Adams' Sedition Act in 1798 (which outlawed malicious criticism of federal officials) through both world wars, there has been plenty of censorship in this country. And I mean real censorship, which involves the government, not private actors forbidding free expression of one kind or another.

But the reason I start with Boston is that the phrase "Banned in Boston" became a fantastic marketing tool. Few things piqued buyers' interest more than being told a book was too hot to handle in Beantown. Upton Sinclair once remarked, "We authors are using America as our sales territory, and Boston as our advertising department."

We're seeing something similar today. For instance, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley has been playing the part of martyr to cancel culture. He had a contract with Simon & Schuster for his new book, but the publisher pulled out after Hawley questioned the results of the presidential election. He quickly landed a new publisher, Regnery, and the book came out this week.

Hawley's book is called "The Tyranny of Big Tech." You can find it on Amazon, where the tyrannical Big Tech firm lets you download it instantly with a click.

For his book tour, Hawley did a live video interview for The Washington Post, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Hawley defiantly told technology reporter Cat Zakrzewski, "Don't try to censor, cancel and silence me here."

Zakrzewski replied, "Senator, we're hosting you here."