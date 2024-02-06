Is Asbury Revival the start of next 'Jesus Revolution' in America?

Earlier this month in a small Kentucky town, a small group of college students met informally at a school chapel. It wasn't flashy. The music was simple. There wasn't high production level of video and lights. But something unusual happened -- or should I say didn't happen. The service, which began on Feb. 8, didn't stop for two weeks.

Attendees shared clips on social media, and many of these went viral garnering millions of views. People from around the world began traveling to Wilmore, Kentucky, a town of 6,025 people about 30 minutes outside of Lexington to experience the faith-filled movement led by students on the college campus.

One weekend it was estimated there were 10,000 to 20,000 people in the town, leading university officials to limit when services would be held and who would be able to attend in person following two weeks of around-the-clock services. Many of the college students from other universities who attended the Asbury services have started similar movements on their campuses.

Attendees worship at the Asbury Revival on Feb. 14. Submitted by Josh Reimann

Attendees worship at the Asbury Revival on Feb. 14. Submitted by Josh Reimann

Josh Reimann, a Cape Central High School graduate who now serves as a worship pastor at Pleasant Valley Community Church in Owensboro, Kentucky, visited Asbury on Feb. 14 with the rest of his church's staff.

"Walking in, you could feel the heaviness -- and not in a bad way. Heaviness, like, there's something special happening here," he said.

Reimann said the 1500-seat auditorium was full of people standing and singing, some sitting down with others in prayer at the front of the chapel. He said the environment was similar to a charismatic worship service.

Attendees worship at the Asbury Revival on Feb. 14. Submitted by Josh Reimann

Attendees worship at the Asbury Revival on Feb. 14. Submitted by Josh Reimann

"There's not a sense of apathy anywhere in the room, like the whole room is engaged in what's happening," he said.

Reimann said at first he struggled to move from spectator to participant. Unlike many Sunday morning worship experiences, which have an order and rhythm, this event had so much going on all at the same time. But he quickly adjusted, noting his group was at the service for more than two hours but it only felt like 15 minutes.

"Time went fast while we were there. I don't think there's anything supernatural about that. I'm not saying that, but I do think there's something about you are just kind of caught up in the moment. You're caught up in what's happening. You're trying to be involved in it, and time just gets away. And that's a good thing."

Following Asbury, many Christians and church leaders have asked what's next? Reimnann pointed to Numbers 23:19, "God is not human that he should lie, not a human being that he should change his mind. Does he speak and then not act? Does he promise and not fulfill?"

"There's a sense of God's unchanging nature and how our sin puts us in such a place where we're always trying to chase after the next thing, like our flesh is always going after what's next. What's the next thing? And I think something like the Asbury Revival that's been so compelling to me is there's been an interruption in people's lives that's unapologetic, where people are stopping everything that they're doing to do this one thing," Reimann said.