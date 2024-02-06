Is a president 'owed' respect?

President Trump has been calling out the media for most of his presidency, but things escalated last week when he and CNN reporter Jim Acosta had a heated exchange that resulted in the revocation of Acosta's White House press pass. Since then, a judge ordered Acosta's credentials returned, but let me ask a question that really is the foundation of this whole thing: Is the president of the United States owed respect simply because of the office he holds?

I pose this question to the few impartial folks still among us, people who can put aside political agendas and look at things objectively. They're the only ones qualified to answer the question.

Acosta insisted on questioning the president during a White House press conference after he already had an opportunity to speak. After President Trump urged him to sit down and yield to other reporters, Acosta attempted to "monopolize the floor," to use press secretary Sarah Sanders' words. He went so far as to refuse to give the microphone to a White House aide when she tried to retrieve it. Video footage of the interaction appears to show physical contact with her. Sanders commented that the White House would "never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern." Acosta issued a denial, asserting, "I didn't put my hands on her or touch her as they're alleging. It's unfortunate the White House is saying this." He said he behaved "professionally."

The video does show physical contact. Whether Acosta put his hands on the woman purposely or accidentally, you'll have to watch and decide for yourself. Perhaps that's debatable. What is not debatable, however, for any objective person is that the CNN correspondent did not behave "professionally." Well, in the #ResistTrump era, it may pass as such because anything seems to go in terms of how people respond to him and his administration, but is that acceptable?

Acosta would not be in the position to have to defend himself against allegations of pushing aside the aide if he had done what his president told him more than once to do: relinquish the mic. Instead, he repeated, "Mr. President, Mr. President," as if acknowledging Trump's position excused his own disrespect. This cost him White House access -- until a judge ordered that access restored.

Trump offered the following: "When you're in the White House, this is a very sacred place to me. This is a very special place. You have to treat the White House with respect. You have to treat the presidency with respect." He used terms like "disgrace" to describe Acosta and called him a "rude, terrible person" and "the enemy of the people."