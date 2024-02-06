Is a president 'owed' respect?

President Trump has been calling out the media for most of his presidency, but things escalated last week when he and CNN reporter Jim Acosta had a heated exchange that resulted in the revocation of Acosta's White House press pass. Since then, a judge ordered Acosta's credentials returned, but let me ask a question that really is the foundation of this whole thing: Is the president of the United States owed respect simply because of the office he holds?
I pose this question to the few impartial folks still among us, people who can put aside political agendas and look at things objectively. They're the only ones qualified to answer the question.
Acosta insisted on questioning the president during a White House press conference after he already had an opportunity to speak. After President Trump urged him to sit down and yield to other reporters, Acosta attempted to "monopolize the floor," to use press secretary Sarah Sanders' words. He went so far as to refuse to give the microphone to a White House aide when she tried to retrieve it. Video footage of the interaction appears to show physical contact with her. Sanders commented that the White House would "never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern." Acosta issued a denial, asserting, "I didn't put my hands on her or touch her as they're alleging. It's unfortunate the White House is saying this." He said he behaved "professionally."
The video does show physical contact. Whether Acosta put his hands on the woman purposely or accidentally, you'll have to watch and decide for yourself. Perhaps that's debatable. What is not debatable, however, for any objective person is that the CNN correspondent did not behave "professionally." Well, in the #ResistTrump era, it may pass as such because anything seems to go in terms of how people respond to him and his administration, but is that acceptable?
Acosta would not be in the position to have to defend himself against allegations of pushing aside the aide if he had done what his president told him more than once to do: relinquish the mic. Instead, he repeated, "Mr. President, Mr. President," as if acknowledging Trump's position excused his own disrespect. This cost him White House access -- until a judge ordered that access restored.
Trump offered the following: "When you're in the White House, this is a very sacred place to me. This is a very special place. You have to treat the White House with respect. You have to treat the presidency with respect." He used terms like "disgrace" to describe Acosta and called him a "rude, terrible person" and "the enemy of the people."
Is the president correct in stating the office of the presidency carries with it owed respect? Even if you don't like who occupies the office, should you show respect to the occupant nonetheless because...well, because he occupies the office?
"You lie!" Who can forget that accusation Rep. Joe Wilson hurled at former President Barack Obama during Obama's address to the nation about health care? I wrote at that time that Wilson was out of line, which brought me rebuke from some Republicans. Their criticism didn't faze me, however, because I knew I was right. I don't care for lies or half-truths any more than Wilson does, but you just don't yell out "You lie" to the president -- and certainly not while he's speaking. Even if accurate, Wilson's behavior was disrespectful to Obama's position as president. That really should not be up for debate, but it was -- evidence that our moral decline began long before Trump; but it has certainly metastasized since 2016. Wilson, to his credit, apologized quickly, and Obama graciously accepted.
So what about President Trump? We all know he's a loose cannon, a "counter puncher," a street fighter. He is who he is, and many don't like it -- or him. But does that give them the right to come into the White House and refuse to obey his orders or berate members of his administration?
I was not a fan of Obama -- not of his policies, his worldview or his methods -- and I called him out countless times. I was never interested in meeting him, but if I had, I can honestly say, I would have treated him with the respect befitting a president. I would not have unloaded fury on him or refused to shake his hand or ignored something he asked of me -- like to sit down and let others ask a question, to unhand the mic. It would not have been a difficult decision, either. I mean, he's the president. Even if I didn't feel respect for him, I would demonstrate respect. I don't always feel like going to work, but I do it anyway. It's what adults do. Hey, even children manage to do it, or was I the only one who was raised to show the teacher respect, even if I didn't like her? I would have gotten my tail tore up if I was disrespectful to a teacher. Why? Because she's the teacher! It really is that simple. Offering "But I don't like her" would not have saved my hide. In fact, such a stupid answer would have gotten me another whoppin! Surely, if that is the thing to do with a teacher where she works, it should be the thing to do with a president where he lives.
Again, if you're ultra-partisan and/or despise Trump, you will balk at these words, but if the pendulum swings in 2020 and your guy or gal occupies 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, you'll all of a sudden agree with me. That's how it goes with some folk, which is precisely why I say that if you're not objective, you're not qualified to answer my original question. What's more, you're partly responsible for the discontent, division and disrespect that now run rampant among us.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.