Invitation to hospital forum

At Perry County Health System, the administrative team, providers, and all employees are dedicated to providing an excellent patient care experience for those we serve. This has been true since 1951 when the hospital first opened its doors to serve our community. It remains true as we evaluate the future of health care in Perry County.

Personally, my family has resided in Perryville since 1951. I have spent my entire career in clinical operations and the business of health care. I am incredibly proud of our hospital, our culture and how we "care more here." I am also honored to serve as CEO, and my number one priority is to ensure your hospital continues to thrive and improve.

While your hospital leadership may not be involved in daily patient care activities, we are constantly thinking about how to continue to provide excellent patient care in the next five, ten, and twenty years. Our mission is simple, "to be the first choice of quality health care for our community." All of our decisions are guided by our mission and the objectives necessary to achieve it.