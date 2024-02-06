Insurance companies wrong on surprise medical billing

The country's largest insurance companies have spent more than $40 million this year lobbying Congress to pass legislation that would be favorable to them, but few have investigated why insurance companies are pumping millions into Congress to influence the debate taking place inside the Capitol. The answer is perhaps unsurprising: insurance companies are pursuing a policy that will allow them to boost their bottom line at the expense of patients and doctors around the country.

Congress is currently debating the best approach to stopping surprise medical bills. Unsurprisingly, the insurer-backed legislation fails to address the root cause of these bills, which can financially cripple patients who pay their premiums every month and expect their insurance plans to cover the cost of care when needed. Instead, insurers are backing legislation that will give them massive leverage over doctors and allow them to limit patient access to care in order to maximize their own profits.

Surprise medical bills occur when a patient is treated by an out-of-network doctor or other medical provider and an insurance company refuses to cover the full cost of care. In some cases, the patient might not even know they were treated out-of-network due to poor network transparency by the insurer. In other cases, the insurer might cite an unmet deductible or a technicality in their policy that only requires them to cover what is "medically necessary." This loophole has led to some extremely concerning cases in which patients were held financially responsible after suffering a major medical emergency such as a seizure.

In one case, Ethan Hassanzai, a young man with cerebral palsy, autism, and epilepsy had a severe medical episode and was rushed to an emergency room. The first doctor he saw ordered a transfer to a different medical facility that could better treat his condition. That transfer involved an air ambulance. Anthem Blue Cross, which covers Ethan's family, refused to pay for Hassanzai's claim, leaving the family with a $51,000 bill. Despite the doctor's order, the insurer told the LA Times that Anthem decided after the fact that the helicopter transfer was not "medically necessary."

Stories such as this ignited a series of Congressional efforts to end surprise medical bills. The proposals in question fall into two camps: one is known as government rate-setting or benchmarking; the other is a form of arbitration called Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR). The benchmarking proposals are supported by the insurance industry, while the arbitration proposals are supported by doctors and other medical providers. The insurance industry has spent over $40 million lobbying for their rate-setting proposal, which could result in doctor shortages and hospital closures in communities across the country.