Injured teenager talks about dangers of driving impaired

"I couldn't really talk, for real, 'cause I couldn't breathe. I thought I was about to die," she said, adding that she continued to go in and out of consciousness.

Hospitalized for eight days, she is now recovering at home and continuing her studies at Cape Central through online learning. Though in significant pain, she's expected to make a full recovery over several months. A miraculous result in what could have been a fatal crash.

Teague was charged with a Class D felony for driving while intoxicated and causing serious injury and a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance. She admitted to hiding a "dope pipe" in her underwear and removed two bags of methamphetamine from a body cavity. An additional bag of marijuana was removed from her at the hospital, and Cape Police, after an evaluation, determined she was under the influence of narcotics and stimulants.

Vasquez said this was the first -- and hopefully her last -- vehicle crash to be involved in. She encourages fellow drivers, including her classmates who are new drivers, to not get behind the wheel if they are under the influence.

"Do not get behind the wheel," Vasquez said. "She put a lot of people's lives in danger."

Vasquez said she's thankful another vehicle with children was not struck, noting if that were the case they likely would have been killed.

Operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol is never a good idea. Even if you only think you have a slight buzz, driving while in this state puts your life and the lives of those around you in jeopardy. It's also a reminder to be alert of your surroundings when driving. You never know who around you is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Maybe more common is the distraction of a cell phone -- equally dangerous.

When I first learned to drive, my father, who drove a truck for 20 years before his retirement, gave me this piece of advice: When driving, consider the most stupid thing someone could do and know how you will respond to protect yourself and those around you. Defensive driving? Sure. But they are words of wisdom to remain safe on the roadways.

Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.