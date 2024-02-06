Injured teenager talks about dangers of driving impaired

Rosalina Vasquez was on her way to work Aug. 13 when a driver under the influence ran a red light, causing a multi-vehicle crash that sent the 16-year-old Vasquez to the hospital with numerous injuries.
According to a story by Ben Matthews in the Southeast Missourian, the driver, Christina H. Teague, 24, was headed northbound on Kingshighway at the intersection of William Street. As she went through the intersection, Teague's vehicle directly struck two vehicles with two others struck by the resulting impact.
Vasquez, a student at Cape Girardeau Central High School, was on her way to work at Golden Corral. She remembers seeing the vehicle out of the corner of her eye but thought it would slow down.
It never did.
"I don't remember what happened because when she hit me, I went unconscious," Vasquez told me in a recent phone interview. "I remember waking up in the passenger side."
She described her body as being "folded" because of the impact. When she regained consciousness, Vasquez recalled the searing pain. Among the injuries: 11 broken ribs, concussion, grade-3 lacerated spleen, bruised heart and liver and a punctured lung.
"I couldn't really talk, for real, 'cause I couldn't breathe. I thought I was about to die," she said, adding that she continued to go in and out of consciousness.
Hospitalized for eight days, she is now recovering at home and continuing her studies at Cape Central through online learning. Though in significant pain, she's expected to make a full recovery over several months. A miraculous result in what could have been a fatal crash.
Teague was charged with a Class D felony for driving while intoxicated and causing serious injury and a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance. She admitted to hiding a "dope pipe" in her underwear and removed two bags of methamphetamine from a body cavity. An additional bag of marijuana was removed from her at the hospital, and Cape Police, after an evaluation, determined she was under the influence of narcotics and stimulants.
Vasquez said this was the first -- and hopefully her last -- vehicle crash to be involved in. She encourages fellow drivers, including her classmates who are new drivers, to not get behind the wheel if they are under the influence.
"Do not get behind the wheel," Vasquez said. "She put a lot of people's lives in danger."
Vasquez said she's thankful another vehicle with children was not struck, noting if that were the case they likely would have been killed.
Operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol is never a good idea. Even if you only think you have a slight buzz, driving while in this state puts your life and the lives of those around you in jeopardy. It's also a reminder to be alert of your surroundings when driving. You never know who around you is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Maybe more common is the distraction of a cell phone -- equally dangerous.
When I first learned to drive, my father, who drove a truck for 20 years before his retirement, gave me this piece of advice: When driving, consider the most stupid thing someone could do and know how you will respond to protect yourself and those around you. Defensive driving? Sure. But they are words of wisdom to remain safe on the roadways.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
