Infrastructure, retail development among goals for Jackson

It's hard for me to realize we are into a new decade and already 20 years into this century.

In October, the board of aldermen met at the annual retreat to set priorities for 2020.

The first priority for 2020 is the completion of the Jackson Police Department headquarters and its relocation to the new facility in May or June.

The consolidation of Jackson's dispatch center with that of Cape Girardeau County to a new location in the Sheriff's Department will also occur.

The next step will be for the Jackson Fire Department to evaluate and plan for its use of the current police/fire complex building.

The second priority is to continue our partnership with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce to promote the growth of retail businesses in Jackson. This program has had three successful years, and we already have several businesses ready to announce expansion plans in Jackson in 2020.

The goal of a large retailer expansion to our community continues to be a challenge, but the discussions continue on several fronts to make this a reality.

Also on the business front, the Chamber and City of Jackson continue to work on the expansion of service and manufacturing businesses in Jackson. The speculation building location in the south industrial park continues to be marketed, and several current Jackson businesses are evaluating expansion plans within the city. All of these add up to additional employment positions in Jackson for 2020.