Infrastructure investment important to rural Amerca's economy

A vibrant, growing economy depends on a healthy, safe and functioning transportation system. Nowhere is that more evident than in the Midwest, where access and connectivity for 60 million Americans are in critical need of renewal. Transportation leaders in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin ï¿½ united as the Mid-America Association of State Transportation Officials (MAASTO) ï¿½ recognized this years ago. Last summer, we shared with the White House our goals for transportation priorities and policies we hoped would be reflected in President Donald Trumpï¿½s infrastructure plan. Our hope was to ensure this infrastructure initiative prioritizes the rural highways, local roads, bridges, railways, locks and dams, harbors and port facilities that are vital cogs in a national system to move goods, people and services.

When the administrationï¿½s ï¿½Building a Stronger Americaï¿½ agenda was unveiled earlier this year, we were gratified to see the plan echoed many of our priorities. Critical to us was the creation of a program addressing the needs of rural infrastructure. Coming from states built upon small towns and farms, the health of our rural communities is inextricably linked to the overall prosperity and continued success of our nationï¿½s economy and its ability to compete globally in areas such as agriculture, forestry, energy, manufacturing, mining and fishing. We firmly believe any national infrastructure initiative must meet the needs of rural America.

Building a Stronger America helps to do that by committing $50 billion, or a quarter of all newly announced federal funding, solely to modernizing and repairing the vital infrastructure of rural America.

A reinvigoration of investment in our rural infrastructure is essential to improving safety, mobility and quality of life for residents in the 10-state Midwest region. Rural infrastructure provides individuals the access they need to health care, education and jobs. Consider: