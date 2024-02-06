Infrastructure battle bodes well for our politics

The ongoing infrastructure drama in Washington is a perfect illustration of how, when dysfunction becomes normal, normal politics looks dysfunctional.

Let’s set the context.

For most of U.S. history, major legislation worked its way up the committee system in Congress. Deal-making, logrolling and agenda-setting would get hammered out over months of negotiations shepherded by committee chairs. Such “regular order” has withered away over the last two decades, replaced by what is now called “party government,” where the leaders — the House speaker, the Senate majority leader and the president — drive everything.

This, in turn, is why the nature of the job for rank-and-file senators and representatives has changed. Rather than legislating, the path to attention and influence goes through cable TV studios and social media, where you whip up the base to apply pressure to leadership.

That’s the backdrop of the infrastructure brouhaha.

Spending money on things such as roads, bridges and sewers, as well as more modern stuff such as electric-car charging stations and 5G networks, is popular. That’s partly why a group of 21 senators — 11 Republicans, nine Democrats and one independent — agreed to a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill last week. (Another reason they’re willing to play together is to take pressure off the push for repealing the filibuster.)

The popularity of infrastructure is also why progressive Democrats call $6 trillion of additional spending (on social services and “transformational” Green New Deal projects) “human infrastructure.”

It’s like one of those game shows where you can cram as much stuff as possible into a shopping cart. So long as progressives can claim the items on their wish list fit in the infrastructure cart, they think they can make it happen. But if the moderates fill a cart solely with the traditional stuff, it will make it infinitely harder for Democrats to claim a second cart is actually infrastructure, no matter the terminology.