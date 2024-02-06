Infrastructure, aquatics operations top council agenda

As the Cape Girardeau City Council begins deliberations on the next Transportation Trust Fund proposal to be voted on in April, it has to consider all of the proposed projects. Most were discussed by the TTF-6 committee and commented on by you, our citizens. We plan an open discussion at our next council meeting Nov. 18.
Other than streets, which hopefully will continue to be addressed with future TTF proposals, our city is poised for the future with our infrastructure. The passage of our capital improvement tax renewal in April will allow us to continue to address upgrading our water system with $18 million toward those projects.
The city hall project contract has been awarded and should begin late spring or early summer in 2020.
The airport master plan upgrade should also be completed by then, and hopefully by the end of 2020 we can begin the projects there.
The additional $3.5 million over the next 15 years to enhance street repairs and maintenance is an added bonus.
Stormwater and parks improvements will also continue with the plans approved in our renewal of that tax last year. The aquatic center is part of that plan, and the plans proposed by the aquatics committee seem to be what fits our city best.
The money for one huge aquatics facility was not there and we had to work within the confines of our $10 million budget. All of the aquatic user groups had a voice in the final decision, and it was unanimous (which I found extraordinary for a committee of about 25).
The council and school board have directed staff to look closely at the programming and costs associated with operation of two facilities. We have to have a solid plan for operations, which will be the best for our community and the area. We know there will be increased costs, and the city and school district will have to address this in the future.
As we look to the future, the most difficult task facing your council is solving the problem of increasing costs and decreasing sales tax revenue. It is not a problem unique to Cape Girardeau. As we are developing our comprehensive plan (sort of a Vision 2040), we are reviewing every department both strategically and financially. We have to adapt to the future, and it may change the way we as a city conduct our business and serve our citizens. We have to consider other sources of revenue to continue to serve the public with our current services. Stay tuned for developing ideas and strategies to make this a reality.
I want to thank you, the people of our great city, for your continued support to make Cape Girardeau a great place to live and to visit.
I also know every decision we as a council make will not please everyone. But I can assure you those decisions are made in the best interest of our city as a whole, and each person on our council has his or her heart in the right place. They love Cape Girardeau.
Bob Fox is the mayor of the City of Cape Girardeau.
