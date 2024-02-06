Infrastructure, aquatics operations top council agenda

As the Cape Girardeau City Council begins deliberations on the next Transportation Trust Fund proposal to be voted on in April, it has to consider all of the proposed projects. Most were discussed by the TTF-6 committee and commented on by you, our citizens. We plan an open discussion at our next council meeting Nov. 18.

Other than streets, which hopefully will continue to be addressed with future TTF proposals, our city is poised for the future with our infrastructure. The passage of our capital improvement tax renewal in April will allow us to continue to address upgrading our water system with $18 million toward those projects.

The city hall project contract has been awarded and should begin late spring or early summer in 2020.

The airport master plan upgrade should also be completed by then, and hopefully by the end of 2020 we can begin the projects there.

The additional $3.5 million over the next 15 years to enhance street repairs and maintenance is an added bonus.

Stormwater and parks improvements will also continue with the plans approved in our renewal of that tax last year. The aquatic center is part of that plan, and the plans proposed by the aquatics committee seem to be what fits our city best.