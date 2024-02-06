Inflation is a dagger aimed at Joe Biden's presidency

The experience of the last Democratic president who presided over a significant bout of inflation wasn't a happy one, and if the Biden White House isn't haunted by that precedent, it isn't paying attention.

Arguably, galloping inflation did more than anything else to unravel Jimmy Carter's presidency.

Of course, we aren't anywhere close to the late 1970s, when inflation hit double-digits. But the latest numbers — with prices increasing 6.2%, the biggest annual increase in more than 30 years — should be a fire bell in the night for Democrats.

There have been two crises President Joe Biden created or exacerbated, at the southern border and in Afghanistan, and the latest numbers point to the possibility of a third and even more consequential one.

Large-scale forces are at play in the rising prices. His policy program has tended to make the problem worse rather than better, though, and the eroding buck is going to stop with him regardless.

For the longest time, the White House's response to inflation concerns was to high-handedly dismiss them. The White House scoffed at economist Larry Summers when he warned earlier this year that fiscal stimulus on a World War II-scale might "set off inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation."

Contra Summers, White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein predicted in April that inflation would rise modestly for several months before fading back to a lower level.

Well, here we are, close to the end of the year, with inflation indeed at its highest level in a generation.

Bernstein called rising prices "transitory," a word that has been used so frequently by inflation-doubters it's become parodic. John Maynard Keynes famously said, "In the long run we are all dead," so in a similar spirit, it might be that everything is eventually transitory.