Indict Walt Nauta? Why not the biggest liars first?

Walt Nauta is a 10-year veteran of the Navy and served as an aide to former President Donald Trump both in and out of office.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has now indicted him for allegedly "making false statements in interviews with the FBI." The indictment's subtext is that Nauta refused to cooperate with, and turn state's evidence to, the special counsel in its efforts to convict Trump.

But why stop the indictments with a man who loyally served and followed the orders of the former president of the United States, was a Navy veteran, and a hardworking immigrant from Guam?

Are there not far bigger fish to fry to remind Americans that justice is blind?

After all, when Smith announced his indictments of Trump, he lectured America on the rule of law and the cherished notion that no one is above it.

So let us start with the former interim director of the FBI itself, Andrew McCabe.

McCabe admittedly lied four times about his illegally leaking sensitive information to witnesses and mishandling classified information.

Have those crimes suddenly ceased being felonies?

Or is it now the policy of the United States government that an FBI director can lie with impunity, and leak, and mishandle sensitive classified information?

Yet Walt Nauta may be sent to prison while McCabe will continue to earn a fine salary at CNN as a paid "expert" to deplore ... what exactly?

What McCabe knows best from his own experience with the deed — the "mishandling of classified information"?

Nauta reportedly is being indicted on a charge of claiming he "did not know" what he supposedly did know in relation to the movement of the president's papers.

His denial was proffered with nearly the exact phraseology that another FBI director, James Comey, used under oath when he stonewalled congressional inquisitors on 245 occasions.

Was the FBI director ever indicted on a charge of feigning ignorance or amnesia before Congress?

Did Nauta ever record a private, and likely classified, conservation he had with the president of the United States in the White House, and then leak it to the New York Times?

That is precisely what James "Higher Loyalty" Comey bragged about doing.

Most recently, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm admitted that she, too, recently lied while under oath to Congress when she denied owning private stocks.

Was Nauta's "I don't know" a greater threat to the rule of law and the security of the republic than the lies of the secretary of Energy? She deliberately misled Congress about potential conflicts of interest involving her stock portfolio.