Increasing protections for students learning alongside adults

High schools in Missouri that offer on-campus career development classes to both students and adults, at the same time, will now include a layer of protection for minors with the passage of Senate Bill 40, which has been signed by the governor and is set to become law.

Many of y'all know, the idea for this bill was brought to me by Brent Trankler, a Welding Technology Instructor at Sikeston Career and Technology Center. Brent saw a dangerous hole in the system and reached out to me to get things changed. Senate Bill 40 will require anyone 18 or older enrolled in a course on school property that is not a regular attendee at the school to get a full background check. This only applies to classes in which K-12 students are present. The background checks will be processed through the Missouri Highway Patrol and the discovery of any crimes or offenses that would cause a license to teach to be revoked or not issued would cause that person to be prohibited from enrolling in the course.

It is a priority of mine to facilitate learning environments for people who were unable to finish high school or that want to continue growing professionally. I'm proud of the many schools that offer career and technical classes to high school students, while extending many of those classes to adults as well. I feel it is important to also fortify the educational environment to make sure minors are safe.