Incident reminds how well area agencies work together

This column was originally published in the Feb. 12 edition of the Standard-Democrat.Some of us have Some of us have been doing this job for several years and many have a vast amount of experience to draw upon to do this job well. Still, there are those occasions that remind us all how dangerous this job can be. The Friday evening of Jan. 24 was one of those times.

Around 5:30 p.m., DPS Fire and Scott County Rural Fire were contacted about a structure fire at 105 Bohannon in Mini Farms. This area just outside of our city is part of the Sikeston Fire District. Just for clarification, DPS contracts with the Sikeston Fire District to provide fire protection and we are paid for those services. We have done this for longer than I’ve been here, and this partnership continues to be mutually beneficial.

But on this night, we responded to find a house with an active fire inside the structure. The fire teams began firefighting operations inside the structure; fighting the fire and searching for possible occupants. During these operations, the fire had made its way into the attic space and had done more structural damage than we originally thought. This combined with the design of the roof support (scissor trusses) weakened the structure enough that caused a collapse.

We had four firemen inside under this collapse as the roof came down. Firemen and EMS scrambled to get those four firemen out of the home, while the house continued to burn around them. We were fortunate that all four firemen were able to evacuate quickly, but not without injury. Video footage of one fireman who exited last shows his turnout gear literally smoking. When the roof collapsed, it trapped the hose-line under debris and severely hampered responders’ efforts to protect themselves.

As we do with any serious incident, our department held a debriefing and have addressed areas to minimize exposure to this inherently dangerous activity. But the short of it is, fighting fire is dangerous. Because we do this so frequently, I think sometimes we can forget how quickly things can turn for the worse.