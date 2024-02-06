Inaugural poem to be remembered

At daybreak in America, on the morning of January the 20th, 2021, the sun's light shone on a people with bitter hearts, worried minds, and tired souls. Many of them stood firm, if not weary, from hyperbole, division and a stinging denigration of our democracy. One of the most contentious presidential terms was concluding with a disturbing, dishonest and ultimately hostile postelection tantrum.

Above the lawn of American flags, Kamala Harris cast aside 245 years of Americans not fully recognizing or taking recourse of the extraordinary resource that are our strong and strong-minded American women.

Joe Biden capped off a lifetime of political achievement, public service and personal heartache with an oath to serve and protect the United States Constitution as our 46th president. In his election, a majority of the American people signaled emphatically that even spectacular economic and policy accomplishments cannot replace civility and a genuine compassion for all of the people of these United States.

Amidst this historic day and the bizarre, unfamiliar turns of old familiar rituals, it was a "skinny black girl" from Los Angeles, a "daughter" of that peculiar institution, the dark, evil aberration on the eternal spirit of a people founded on and always striving for equality, that gave our sins forgiveness, our wounds balm, our fears courage and our hopes inspiration -- with words that I pray live on in the canon of American prose for 100 generations or more.

Addressing the president, vice president, their families, Americans and the world, Amanda Gorman, asked: "When day comes, we ask ourselves, 'where can we find light in this never-ending shade?'"

Our country, that started as a "City on a Hill" with a light for freedom that shined across continents, is now a people shaded by hate, selfishness and pride. In a voice filled with as much conviction, confidence and forthright clarity as those bold words of equality shouted by our forefathers, this young American woman sang the song of a people, our people.