Inability to make distinctions has led to toxic discourse

Nothing is more vital to serious thinking than the ability to make distinctions between superficially similar things. The gas pedal and the brake pedal look awfully similar, but if you can't distinguish between them, good luck getting out of the driveway safely.

Distinctions don't just matter among similar-but-different things. They're just as crucial when discussing degrees of a single thing. I think there's more wisdom contained in the phrase (usually attributed to the Swiss philosopher-scientist Paracelsus) "The dose makes the poison" than in most books. It's a bedrock rule of toxicology: Everything is toxic if taken to an extreme. A little alcohol, aspirin or water is good, and sometimes essential, but too much can kill you.

The wisdom extends beyond the medical. A healthy interest in something -- sex, sports, politics, whatever -- is usually fine or even desirable. But obsessions are dangerous. I've long argued that nationalism is like salt. A pinch brings out the flavors in a dish and helps combine them. Too much ruins the meal. Way too much is literally lethal. A little nationalism binds citizens to their country in healthy ways. Too much sets citizens against each other and crowds out other priorities such as individual rights, economic freedom and cultural diversity. Way too much can lead to horrible wars and oppression.

It seems to me that many of our worst problems today stem from the inability to make meaningful distinctions of both kinds -- i.e., between different things and degrees of the same thing.

This week, Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of second-degree murder and two other charges because he held his knee on the neck of George Floyd until he died. There's a good illustration of my point. If Chauvin had put his knee on Floyd's neck for one minute, Floyd would be alive and Chauvin would probably still be a cop. But the difference between one minute and nine minutes is a life-and-death distinction.

Also this week, a police officer responding to a 911 call in Columbus, Ohio, shot and killed a 16-year-old Black girl who was lunging at another teen with a knife. Reasonable people can debate whether the shooting was justified. From what we know now, it seems to me that it was. But even if new facts emerge, shooting someone who's poised to stab someone is profoundly different from choking the life out of a handcuffed unconscious man.