In Praise of the Pilgrims

The Pilgrims were, to use the hostile term applied to Israelis in the debate over Palestine, unquestionably "settler colonialists."

As such, they are increasingly out of favor as Thanksgiving begins to suffer some of the erosion that has drastically diminished Columbus Day. Thanksgiving is too big a holiday to get dethroned, at least anytime soon, but it's worth sticking up for the Pilgrims now accused of myriad sins.

They have, no doubt, been simplified, airbrushed and romanticized over the years, yet that's no reason to make them cardboard cutout villains in a morality tale about the evils of European civilization.

Theirs is a story of extraordinary endurance and faithfulness, in which can be seen glimmers of what would become a great experiment in republican government on these shores.

The Pilgrims were so-called separatists who rejected the Church of England. Harried out of England, they escaped to the Netherlands in pursuit of the right to worship as they pleased. Then, a group decided to make the leap across the Atlantic.

They didn't come to North America with overwhelming force; indeed, they barely had enough to survive. They left too late in the year (in early September) in a crowded ship, the Mayflower, that was a little longer than a tennis court and under-provisioned.

With 102 passengers in cramped, miserable conditions below decks, roughly 30 crew members, and two dogs, the Mayflower crossed the Atlantic in a hard, slow journey of about two months. It lost one passenger and gained another (a baby named Oceanus).