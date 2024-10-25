In memoriam

Last week, a young woman who never thought she would make it to 40 years died at 41. Her message to the world was about remembering that we are all mortal -- and she meant it in an encouraging way. Use your time well and give thanks.

Emily DeArdo was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF) at 11. She almost died as she was graduating from college. A double-lung transplant saved her life.

She told me she wasn't afraid of death, but dying was another thing. Especially during COVID. Emily and her family had been through so much suffering together. To not be together would be agony. She was so grateful she didn't die during that awful time, when so many died alone.

Emily wrote a book about death, titled "Memento Mori." I recommend it even though most of us don't really want to think about death. But it's important to do so, because it makes death less terrifying and exotic and focuses our lives.

"I'm not afraid of death," she told me, "because as a Catholic Christian I know that my home is with Jesus in heaven forever. ... I feel at peace with death."

Emily experienced so much pain but didn't feel like a victim. She believed that not only is no one entitled to a life without suffering, but that the creator of the universe makes use of every bit of our efforts, sacrifices and, yes, suffering. She believed there was a purpose in her having CF. She said, God "created me for a reason, and CF is part of how he created me -- so it's part of my reason for existing. It's part of my vocation."