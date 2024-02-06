In a world full of distractions, we have to know our purpose

If we don't understand our purpose — why we do the things we do — we allow ourselves to get unnecessarily distracted.

Work has been more stressful than usual lately. Things are shifting and changing at stations much higher than my paygrade, with influences trickling down to my daily work. This is life as an employee in corporate America. Some of these changes are exciting and offer learning opportunities from skilled people whom I admire. Other stuff feels more like a power struggle happening within the shifting dynamics.

Then there are the people with axes to grind and assumptions to make who find their way into my inbox in the form of hate mail. They assign ill intent and beleaguer the processes in my daily work flow.

I don't enjoy confrontation. In the fight, flight or freeze scenario of things, I almost always land in the flight category. I run like I'm on fire. Maybe not in the "skip town" sense of the word, but I do flee. My favorite escape route is under a heavy quilt in deep sleep. Wake me up when it's over. My second favorite form is a good book. Take me down the rabbit hole of someone else's troubles — preferably with a glass of wine in my hand.