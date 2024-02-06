Important lessons we need to learn

Perhaps you listened to the Supreme Court oral arguments in the Catholic school case on C-SPAN? Even with it happening over the phone and us listening in live, it added a whiff of that longed-for "normalcy" to the week and a little nostalgia, too, for the days when we had debates outside of pandemics.

A few weeks ago, controversy swirled because some Catholic bishops -- including the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles, and the archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan -- participated in a phone call with the president of the United States and some 600 Catholic leaders and educators. Critics saw it as a campaign rally. President Donald Trump did say some characteristic things during the call to give credence to that claim. But the bishops' participation was something else: an acknowledgment of a tragic reality.

A vital national resource, Catholic schools are closing and need help if they are going to survive. The coronavirus pandemic has only made things worse. Teachers at tuition-dependent schools wonder if they will have jobs come fall, given the financial pain people are feeling and the challenges of distance learning. A mother recently told me that she's probably just going to make her new normal official and try her hand at home schooling; with distance learning, not only is the teaching virtual, so is the ministering -- and with that distance, something is lost.

Anyone who has been watching online Masses knows this. We're not physically present for the greatest prayer there is, the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. Community and fellowship are important, of course. So is charity, which many churches and church institutions have still found ways to provide. But for Catholics who do truly believe in the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist, the desire to be physically present during this rite can be painful.