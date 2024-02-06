I'm sick. You're sick. We've all been sick for a year — here's why.

When we came back full force — to school and to the office — all of those bugs-in-waiting did the same. Bam! Tripledemic. Now, it seems all of our immune systems are playing catch up. This is a double whammy for young kids like my son who started kindergarten in a mask. He spent the pandemic quarantine years at home with mom once his preschool shut down. His developing immune system meant he would have already been prone to colds and other viruses once he got into a classroom environment. But without preschool to ease him in, it hit us head on.

This may feel like an argument for shrugging off communicable illness as one of the pains of childhood. It's good for their immune systems! There is some truth to that in the fact that this is all somewhat normal. However, it's still important to keep children home until they are completely well. If you send a child to school or day care too soon, not only will they spread the virus but also their immune system is still compromised from being sick. A child will pick up a whole new illness while their defenses are down, and you'll have to start all over again at home.

We must also remain cognizant of people, like me, who have autoimmune disease. My husband and son recovered from the flu much more quickly and easily than I did. It was hard for me, and super scary. The immunosuppressant drugs I take to keep my autoimmune disease in check also makes me more susceptible to infections. It's most likely not my diagnosis that will take me down, thanks to my medication, no. It's the random infection I can't seem to kick that I fear the most.

You can beat one bug, but you can't beat them all, hence the tissue box nearby. Parents will get sick. The silver lining is summertime. The weather is warming, and summer break is near. Hopefully we'll all feel the freedom that sunshine and fresh air bring. As well as the natural social distancing that outdoor summer activities bring. Perhaps summertime can help us hit the pause button on all these viruses once again.