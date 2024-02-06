I'm no Martha Stewart. I just want to leave my vanity in the past

Martha Stewart is on the cover of Sports Illustrated at 81 years old, and whether you love it or hate it, everyone is talking about it. Bathing suit shopping is easily one of the top-10 activities women loathe. In a bathing suit, there's nowhere to hide. We must confront every physical insecurity and walk into a dressing room holding a lifetime of expectations that society has placed on us.

More power to Martha Stewart, but I'd like to think that my most vain days are in the past. Releasing my vanity is the gift that aging brings. It helps that I'm happily married. I know who I'm sleeping next to for the next 40 years (barring an unforeseen tragedy). And if tragedy does ever strike, I've already told my kids that I will be the old lady with too many pets. Until then, I'm confident that my husband loves post-children size 14 me just as much as he loved broke, hungry and single size 7 me all those years ago.

With vanity taking a back seat, I've freed up a whole lot of brain space. I no longer think about who's datable, who's "worthy" or who has husband potential. Nor do I worry about other people finding me attractive when I wear a certain bathing suit or dress. My biggest clothing concern is comfort and whether it can handle my bustline. My mind is otherwise free to mull over creative and ambitious pursuits like how many hostas will fit on our back hill under the catalpa tree.