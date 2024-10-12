If Trump 1.0 was chaotic, just wait

Donald Trump's allies praised him for his discipline during his announcement speech, when he mostly stuck to the script as written by his staff.

Then, within about a week, he was embroiled in an antisemitism controversy.

Could anyone be surprised?

Trump's brief bouts of care about what he says and does, usually involving reading from a Teleprompter, are always parentheses in an ongoing story of chaos, wackiness and unnecessary firestorms.

The larger meaning of the controversy isn't about the normalization of antisemitism. The condemnation of Trump's instantly notorious dinner with two antisemites, one world famous (Ye, better known as Kanye West), the other obscure (Nick Fuentes, not better known as anything), has been fierce and near universal.

Instead, as my National Review colleague Philip Klein has pointed out, the dinner constitutes a preview of a Trump second term.

If the first time around seemed like a wild ride, just wait. It'll look like the George H.W. Bush administration compared to a restoration led by an emboldened Trump who is crankier and angrier than ever.

The baseline is not one of calm deliberation and buttoned-up process to begin with. Trump 1.0 ran through six national security advisers, if you count the ones that briefly held the job on an acting basis. Trump rebuked one while he was still serving and viciously feuded with another, beginning with a public back-and-forth about whether he was fired or resigned.

Trump insulted his first attorney general, attacked the second, and badgered the last about alleged voter fraud as his administration ground to its ignominious end.

He attacked two of his defense secretaries (in fairness, both harshly criticized him).