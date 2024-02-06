If she remembered, what would we do then?

This past Monday was another ordinary Monday.

And it wasn't.

My Monday schedule is pretty consistent:

Coffee with a couple of friends at 6:45 a.m. at Sands Pancake House. If we have any unanswered questions about -- well, anything -- we can always ask the fellows at the long table in the middle of the dining room, who will gladly provide several versions of responses to our inquiries.

Leave at 9:30 a.m. for the food pantry in the parish house of our little church, the church with a big heart and which provides enough food to stave off hunger to those who show up at our doors on Monday and Thursday mornings. Like I said, the church may be considered tiny by some, but ask those who go away with food what they think of our efforts at generosity.

Sometimes we have one or two hungry neighbors show up on Monday mornings. Other weeks bring out as many as 15. So far -- and we've been doing this for several years -- we can't see a clear pattern to explain this.

At a little after 11 a.m. I'm off to the casino where one of the meeting rooms in the event center has been set up with a buffet for the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau meeting. A small group of Rotarians, known as the Early Club and mostly sporting white or no hair, eats and talks before the main group shows up. It's been that way for years. No one knows why, really, but that's the way it is.

A little after 1 p.m. I'm on my way home for a well-deserved nap.

Retirement naps are, in my estimation, the reward for getting up at 5 a.m. five or six days a week for nearly 50 years of employment.

When I first retired, people would ask me about my retirement plans. More golf? Travel? Hobbies?

My answer was simple: Anything I want to do.

Nowadays I usually say that the best part of retirement is taking a nap any time or place I want to. So far, things are working out pretty much as expected.

So, what made this past Monday different than any other Monday?