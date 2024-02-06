If race is your religion, victimhood is your reward

What a mess went down Wednesday as miscreants overran the U.S. Capitol, penetrating its premises like knife penetrates butter. Sickening on so many levels, and the truth about who was behind it all, I believe, has yet to come to light. There's more here than meets the eye, so I won't race to comment on that aspect, but I will address the issue of race and its injection into the non-race-related tragedy.

I was clueless about the mayhem taking place at the Capitol at first because, as is usually the case, my television was off; I was working on my business, not my full-time job that day; and, thus, I was not editing news copy. A friend reached out about posts and comments she was observing on social media. It was then I saw what resembled something out of a sci-fi movie. She told me about comments our fellow Black folks were writing -- comments that went something like, "If the protesters were black ..." followed by statements of outrage. The suggestion, of course, is that law enforcement would be picking off Black people.

I soon began to run into similar comments and shook my head. Many embracing this "what if" scenario were people who identify as Christians. Fellow Christians' response to this despicable behavior at our nation's Capitol was "If the protesters were Black" or "This is white privilege." Really? Their initial reaction was to be livid about something that was not the case -- to insert themselves as victims in a situation that did not render them such. They labeled themselves the "what if" victims -- and became infuriated about it. I don't know if even one Black person was in the crowd. Nonetheless, the response from many -- and Christians, I say again -- was to suggest, or state outright, that if Black people were in the crowd, law enforcement would have shot them, a sentiment Joe Biden echoed to play on the emotions of his base, Black people in particular -- you know, just his typical pandering propensity.

The comments angered me because they're just ridiculous, as statistics and what has been taking place for months with the rioting and tearing down communities and acting a fool don't support that theory. Law enforcement has done more bowing down before folks than putting an end to the nonsense and criminal behavior, fearful of being accused of what they're obviously going to be accused of anyway.

More than angering me, however, the "what if" question saddened me. Why? Because it further reveals the victimhood mentality that still runs rampant within my Black community. When you're outraged about a situation that you know is not the case, you have issues. What I mean is, when the protesters, according to your own admission, were not Black, why are you wasting energy being outraged about "what if?" It's bad enough when innocent Black people are mistreated. That's worth getting outraged about, but being outraged about something that is not the case is just sad. It reveals our level of "stuckness." We're stuck in a mindset as victims even when we're not victims. We can't even take comfort in not being victims because we constantly see ourselves as victims.