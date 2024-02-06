If I'm not who I think I am, who am I?

The photograph of me -- look, it's right there -- is a few years old. It's hard for me to tell if it still looks like me, because when I look in the mirror, I see this stranger who brushes his teeth when I do and shaves when I do and gets dressed when I do and gets ready for bed when I do. As far as I can tell, the fellow in the mirror is an OK kind of guy. But what do I know?

So, maybe you can understand my confusion and curiosity when complete strangers come up to me while shopping the aisles of The Store That Sells Everything and say: I recognize you from your picture in the paper.

Really?

I would probably never make that connection.

For one thing, I don't wear glasses anymore, thanks to cataract surgery. Look at the picture. See? I'm wearing glasses.

Sometimes people I knew a long time ago, maybe from my favorite hometown near Killough Valley in the Ozarks over yonder, come up to me because they recognize me from that photo. They say something like, "Do you remember me from high school?" I could say something polite like, "Sure I do, but I can't quite remember your name. It's been more than half a century, after all."

Occasionally, someone like that says, "Guess."

Well, where do I even start in such a game? So I don't play along. Instead, I say, "I don't remember you, or your name, or anything about you. Please tell me who you are."

I've told the story many times about the black cat we had for nearly 20 years named Blackie because its fur was as dark as midnight. Blackie was, for sure, a black cat.

I took Blackie for his annual checkup when we lived in Topeka. The cat was in a carrier. When I walked into the vet's waiting room, there were some other folks waiting with their pets. One chatty woman looked at Blackie and said, "Oh, what a beautiful black cat. What's its name?"

To which I replied: "Guess."

"Oh," exclaimed the woman. "What an unusual name."

Really?

Once I was in a store when a nice woman came up to me and said, "I know you. You're that writer for the Southeast Missourian, aren't you?"