Vladimir Putin is a murderer and tyrant. He's also a hypocrite.

"It is no coincidence that the West claims that it is its culture and worldview that should be universal," Putin explained last week at a pro-Putin Moscow think tank, the Valdai Discussion Club. His remarks echoed previous statements of his worldview, which many of his apologists — at home and abroad — take to be a very serious thing.

In July, he declared that "a new stage in world history" is coming, spelling the end of "the model of total domination" by the West. In 2019, he told the Financial Times that the "the liberal idea" had "outlived its purpose."

Putin has long propped up his rule by claiming that the West was at war with Russia. So that's not new. His more recent rhetoric, however, is pitched at explaining the catastrophic failure of his Ukrainian invasion.

Putin told the Russian people that the Ukrainians are really ethnic Russians, either duped into believing in the myth of the Ukrainian nation or held hostage by a weak and criminal government run by a "gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis." How could Russia possibly lose to such misfits in a fair fight? His claim, of course, is that Russia's failure to defeat Ukraine must be the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the West pushing back Russian "liberators."

Putin knows that these talking points will get picked up by apologists and assets in the West, which the Russian state feeds back to its own populace.

On this point, Putin isn't merely the world's leading producer of propaganda; he's also its chief consumer. He still trots out the golden oldies of Soviet talking points about the West's "racist and neocolonial" imperialism. He claims that Russia and China provide an alternative to this approach to the world order.

And that's where the hypocrisy comes in.