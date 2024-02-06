I will not be silenced

Again, the left has done what they do when they run into a black conservative they cannot control. The script never flips. The narrative never changes.

On Thursday, Breitbart News released its latest video in a series we have been running. Each video features a person on the Breitbart team speaking about a particular subject -- their unique story, their passion, their take on an issue. The videos provide a look into why individuals do what they do, how they view their role within the company or in life in general.

I chose to discuss the race card -- how the left plays it religiously. I explained why they do it and how I respond to it.

My video, found at https://www.facebook.com/Breitbart/videos/10159093150315354, has 326,000 views and almost 5,100 shares at the time of the filing of this column. The comments, however, are most noteworthy. Most are filled with praise for my message. Those who appreciate truth, no matter their political persuasion, would acknowledge what I speak is accurate.

Those, however, who are trapped in identity politics did what, unfortunately, I have come to expect: They reacted in rage that I would use my voice to shine light on their tactics. And rather than engage in a conversation on the merits -- or lack thereof -- of what I said, they went right for the jugular: Call her a sell-out, a self-hating black woman, a house n***er. How sick -- and how predictable.

One "gentleman," who has neither met me nor knows anything about me, went to great lengths to describe me. His vile effort to demean the points I made only proved those points. His nastiness showed his inability to see people as people who think for themselves, who will not remain on the plantation of expectation. He is Exhibit A of what black conservatives regularly endure: "If you step outside this circle, you are subject to all manner of insults because you, O Black One, have failed to recognize and remain in the place we have created for you." Sounds like a form of slavery, doesn't it? It's pathetic coming from anyone, but it's even more pathetic coming from other black people.