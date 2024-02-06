I will not be silenced

Again, the left has done what they do when they run into a black conservative they cannot control. The script never flips. The narrative never changes.
On Thursday, Breitbart News released its latest video in a series we have been running. Each video features a person on the Breitbart team speaking about a particular subject -- their unique story, their passion, their take on an issue. The videos provide a look into why individuals do what they do, how they view their role within the company or in life in general.
I chose to discuss the race card -- how the left plays it religiously. I explained why they do it and how I respond to it.
My video, found at https://www.facebook.com/Breitbart/videos/10159093150315354, has 326,000 views and almost 5,100 shares at the time of the filing of this column. The comments, however, are most noteworthy. Most are filled with praise for my message. Those who appreciate truth, no matter their political persuasion, would acknowledge what I speak is accurate.
Those, however, who are trapped in identity politics did what, unfortunately, I have come to expect: They reacted in rage that I would use my voice to shine light on their tactics. And rather than engage in a conversation on the merits -- or lack thereof -- of what I said, they went right for the jugular: Call her a sell-out, a self-hating black woman, a house n***er. How sick -- and how predictable.
One "gentleman," who has neither met me nor knows anything about me, went to great lengths to describe me. His vile effort to demean the points I made only proved those points. His nastiness showed his inability to see people as people who think for themselves, who will not remain on the plantation of expectation. He is Exhibit A of what black conservatives regularly endure: "If you step outside this circle, you are subject to all manner of insults because you, O Black One, have failed to recognize and remain in the place we have created for you." Sounds like a form of slavery, doesn't it? It's pathetic coming from anyone, but it's even more pathetic coming from other black people.
Upon reading comments about how I am "foolish," being "used," and just trying to get ahead, along with doubts cast upon my abilities, I chose to point out:
"Isn't it funny how people who like to call other people racists assume that someone black has to be a 'Token N***er'? What that reveals is that they are the racists who cannot fathom that someone who happens to be black is respectable just as a person. All they see is color, which reveals what is really in their hearts. Ever projecting their own racism! Let's keep praying for them -- and calling them out. It must be sad to live in such a state."
I then posted the following on social media:
"It never fails, and I will call it out. My Breitbart video had so many positive comments, but of course, there were the expected comments from some black folks -- who have no clue they're racist because they're so busy calling other people racist -- who see me and instead of seeing a person who thinks for herself, they only see a black person and thus call me a 'token n***er,' 'coon,' etc., because I refuse to stay in my place and subscribe to their thinking. Yep, they -- who are black themselves -- cannot fathom that a black person could possibly be gifted, hard-working, or bright. Nope, she's black and a conservative, so she must be a token and a sell-out -- 'cause, you know, she couldn't possibly have earned success. I mean, she's black -- but they call white people racist! SMH! It's sick to see such racist black folks and deal with their insults, but I'm used to it -- and sadly, have come to expect it. Their control tactics don't work on me, however. I will not be enslaved. Ain't no chains on this sister/sistuh, and they ain't really ready for a discussion with me about themselves or their racist projections. Â… How sad to see one who looks like them and to only see what they accuse others of only seeing. HmmmÂ…"
My hope is that decent people who identify with the left, whether or not they like Breitbart or believe in conservatism, will speak out against attacks on people who dare to think independently. Regardless, however, nothing has changed: I will not be silenced.
Adrienne Ross is an editor, writer, public speaker, former teacher and coach, Southeast Missourian editorial board member and owner of Adrienne Ross Communications.