I quit: So long to soap opera politics

People have heard me say for years that my dream job is to one day be a White House press secretary or a politician's speechwriter. Nix that! I am growing increasingly fed up with politics. Or maybe it's just the politics of politics -- the soap opera-ness of it all -- that has turned my head.

Whatever it is, am I alone? I mean, are you not also fed up with the bickering and political posturing? It's understandable, of course, that people would stand up for policies about which they feel strongly, and politicians -- believe it or not -- are people. Individuals sit on different sides of the political aisle for a reason. So when it comes to policies that matter, it makes sense that they're going to make a stink and oppose one another.

But opposing on principles and opposing because that's just politics are two different things; people seem to take stands for ridiculous reasons. They don't like the guy in office, so they oppose. They like the gal who wrote the bill, so they vote for it. Then you have those who just pride themselves on being mavericks and appear to enjoy the publicity of always being a thorn in the side -- the "my party moves forward, so I'll move backward" kind of people. I'll leave you to figure out which legislators fit that description.

I guess it can be said that the mess that is politics -- nationally and locally -- requires people who are fed up, people willing to jump into the fray to serve rather than be served, people who want to be that positive change for which positive people yearn. But who wants to deal with all the nonsense?

I know I don't. How does one maintain a passion for something that is one big mess after another? So while I have often talked about being in the thick of politics, especially as a speechwriter or press secretary, I now say, "No, thank you!" I have no desire anymore to go out to that podium and clean up someone else's mess, and I don't want to articulate their mess in a speech, either.