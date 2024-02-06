I left Fox News after 12 years. 'Patriot Purge' was final straw

I quit Fox News after more than a decade as a contributor. So did my business partner and friend Steve Hayes.

We explained our reasons on the Dispatch, a media company we founded. But the decision was a long time in coming. Like Ernest Hemingway's description of bankruptcy, it came gradually and then suddenly.

The sudden part came thanks to Fox host Tucker Carlson's streaming special "Patriot Purge." It's a perfect example of propaganda that weaves half-truths into a whole lie. It insinuates that the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol might have been a "false flag operation," orchestrated by the FBI or the Deep State. Worse, it suggests the Biden administration is coming for the real patriots -- i.e. Trump voters. "The domestic war on terror is here," says one of the "experts" in "Patriot Purge." "It's coming after half of the country."

This dangerous nonsense was the last straw for me (and Steve). It was an unhappy decision for us. We have many friends at the network, and there are many people, particularly on the news side, that do good, honest journalism.

People keep asking me, "Why'd it take you so long?" The short answer is we hoped -- and had reason to believe -- that Fox would get back on course, and we wanted to help get it there. If your view is that Fox News was always irredeemably bad, that explanation will fall flat. I can't help you there. But for us, the release of "Patriot Purge" was proof that waiting for Fox to get back on track would be like waiting for Godot.

I also have a broader point to make. As a fairly prominent critic of Donald Trump from the political right, one of my chief frustrations with Fox, and with cable news generally, is what you might call manufactured consensus.

Liberals are expected to be loyal Democrats and to criticize Republicans, and vice versa for conservatives. Superficially, that's understandable, even though it erases the fact that most of the interesting debates in America are intra-partisan. But here's the real problem. Opinion journalists are treated as interchangeable with partisan flacks who are literally paid to defend a party and its positions.