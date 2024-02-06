I know what I like when I see it. Really.

I have no talent for or understanding of art. Here's why.
The new sculpture in the roundabout at Fountain and Morgan Oak streets in our fair city doesn't look like art to me. But remember: I have no talent for or understanding of art.
If I did, I would be able to appreciate the artist's efforts in this roundabout endeavor. I would more fully comprehend the expense of more than $70,000 (so far) on the latest addition to the many outdoor sculptures that adorn our downtown.
If I had any feel for art at all I would nod in agreement when the mayor reacts to the new sculpture this way: "I love it."
I don't hate the steel sculpture. It just doesn't excite me or move me in ways I've always understood art should. But, again, I have no talent for or understanding of art.
Clearly.
If I did appreciate art, I would comprehend the wisdom of our city council members, who support this artistic effort. I'm not just talking about the price tag. Let's face it, $70,000 is peanuts in the scheme of things, although symbolically that's about what it would cost to repair several blocks of potholed streets. Never mind that the money for the sculpture and funding for pothole repair come from different baskets altogether.
If I had any talent for or understanding of art, I could do a much better job of explaining all of this. Alas, I am stuck in my dismal ignorance of all things artistic.
Given the fact that outdoor and indoor art (amazing murals, interesting streetside sculptures, fantastic galleries -- but remember, I have not a shred of artistic understanding) is so obvious hereabouts, I still stand by my non-artistic opinion, offered previously, that there should be some artistic nod to the Missouri state flag's origins or the Missouri mule as the state animal, thanks to the efforts of several local folks.
Seems to me like roundabout islands would be workable locations for such endeavors.
But, then, I have no talent for or understanding of art.
The new roundabout sculpture is titled "Commence." The mayor, whose artistic core seems to be appropriately moved, says it symbolizes Cape Girardeau's prominence as a center of retail, manufacturing, education, healthcare and, yes, the arts.
More than that, such a sculpture clearly recognizes the city's past, present and future in all of these endeavors, according to those who are artistically inclined.
Well, it would clearly convey such strong passions in me if only I had any talent for or understanding of art.
The same effect, it seems to me, could have been achieved in so many other ways. One would have been a giant Plexiglas cube planted in the center of the roundabout. Inside the cube would have been 70,000 $1 bills -- a reminder that our fair city is also a financial center, and a prosperous one at that.
Meanwhile, there is a proposal for yet another prominent outdoor sculpture to grace the downtown area. It would feature old trolley rails unearthed during recent improvements to Main Street.
What I've seen of the proposed sculpture looks, to me, like art. But remember, that's faint praise from someone who has no talent for or understanding of art.
The bottom line: Not all of us have an artistic bent. But everyone, art-deficient or not, thinks he or she knows art when he or she sees it. Right?
Sometimes I see it. Sometimes I don't.
In some circles, that would make me an art snob.
Or connoisseur.
Joe Sullivan is the retired editor of the Southeast Missourian.
