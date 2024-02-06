I know what I like when I see it. Really.

I have no talent for or understanding of art. Here's why.

The new sculpture in the roundabout at Fountain and Morgan Oak streets in our fair city doesn't look like art to me. But remember: I have no talent for or understanding of art.

If I did, I would be able to appreciate the artist's efforts in this roundabout endeavor. I would more fully comprehend the expense of more than $70,000 (so far) on the latest addition to the many outdoor sculptures that adorn our downtown.

If I had any feel for art at all I would nod in agreement when the mayor reacts to the new sculpture this way: "I love it."

I don't hate the steel sculpture. It just doesn't excite me or move me in ways I've always understood art should. But, again, I have no talent for or understanding of art.

Clearly.

If I did appreciate art, I would comprehend the wisdom of our city council members, who support this artistic effort. I'm not just talking about the price tag. Let's face it, $70,000 is peanuts in the scheme of things, although symbolically that's about what it would cost to repair several blocks of potholed streets. Never mind that the money for the sculpture and funding for pothole repair come from different baskets altogether.

If I had any talent for or understanding of art, I could do a much better job of explaining all of this. Alas, I am stuck in my dismal ignorance of all things artistic.

Given the fact that outdoor and indoor art (amazing murals, interesting streetside sculptures, fantastic galleries -- but remember, I have not a shred of artistic understanding) is so obvious hereabouts, I still stand by my non-artistic opinion, offered previously, that there should be some artistic nod to the Missouri state flag's origins or the Missouri mule as the state animal, thanks to the efforts of several local folks.

Seems to me like roundabout islands would be workable locations for such endeavors.

But, then, I have no talent for or understanding of art.