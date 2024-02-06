'I don't know' has got to go

The unpardonable sin of customer service may be summed up in three words: “I don’t know.” Mounted on every wall in every store, office and college dorm throughout the country, if not the world, should be a sign that reads, “‘I don’t know’ with a period on the end is never acceptable. Find the answer.” Teach this rule to young people, and demand they abide by it.

Current culture being what it is, I’m never surprised at poor service, particularly by young people, who have grown up so differently than I did.

Back in the day, people at work didn’t have cellphones out, their heads buried therein. A phone was attached to a wire, which was attached to the wall. People made an attempt at eye contact when speaking to others because we all knew that was polite. “The customer is always right” was almost as well-known as the Golden Rule. We were taught to keep that in mind and behave accordingly. We were also taught to serve others.

Fast forward to today. In a world of growing technology, things are vastly different. Phones are minicomputers that keep people occupied on everything except what is before them. Eye contact is rare. And, for many, being polite is not a priority. We’ve gone, in many cases, from “the customer is always right” to “what customer?”

In just a matter of days, I’ve seen the unpardonable sin in practice by some young folks, who either weren’t taught better or just didn’t grasp the concept.

Me: What’s your return policy?

Her: You need the receipt.

Me: How many days?

Her: I don’t know.

Silence.

It was pointless to wait for her to say more. She was done. I then scanned my surroundings and saw some writing on the wall near her. As Aunt Mary used to say, it was so close, “If it was a snake, it would’ve bit her.”

I then told her her own store’s policy.

Me: There it is on the wall. Ninety days.

I made a few jokes about her ease with saying, “I don’t know,” and I laughed. She chuckled.